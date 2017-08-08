The Voice star speaks after one-year-old daughter is killed in a tragic freak accident.

It was Sunday afternoon and singer Paul Black was returning home from the playground with his two young children when the hand-break on his Range Rover failed.

His one-year-old daughter Pearl died in the accident, and Paul suffered serious injuries trying to use his body as a human shield in an attempt to protect his daughter from the out-of-control vehicle, The Sun reports.

The little girl, who would have been two next month, was flown to hospital from the family’s home in South Wales.

Police believe the car’s hand-break failed, and the steepness of the driveway caused the car to gather speed.

I know the first one is a bit creepy. It’s like,”She’s even more amazing in reality.” ????????Big love and thank you @ruthwignall for the photo! X pic.twitter.com/w18rmiolQQ — Paul W Black/Pretty♠ (@Paulblack7) July 27, 2017

The 49-year-old singer, who has starred on the talent show The Voice, paid tribute to his daughter on social media, saying his family has been “savaged” by the incident.

“My life is on hold indefinitely. Thank you for all the kind thoughts and messages,” he tweeted earlier this morning. “I’m a broken man. Our beautiful family has been savaged.”

The seven stages of grief. Post continues below.



Black also has an eight-month-old son with his wife Gemma, 37, The Sun reports.

A neighbour told The Sun how the whole community has been affected by little Pearl’s death.

“She was such a gorgeous little girl with the most beautiful big brown eyes – it’s heartbreaking. The whole street has been in tears, Pearl was going to be a star like her dad.”