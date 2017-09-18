Meghan Markle's Suits co-star has had to delete his Instagram after 'controversial' photo.

Suits star Patrick J. Adams has learned the high cost of being friends with his co-star Meghan Markle over the weekend, having to delete his social media accounts after receiving a barrage of abuse from royal wedding watchers who felt his Instagram post was out of line.

His crime? Sharing a photo of he and Markle on the set of Suits, Markle kissing him on the cheek.

"Ross and Rachel - the next generation," the caption read.

For context, Adams' character, Mike is the longterm love interest and on-again-off-again boyfriend of Markle's character, Rachel. So really, both the caption and the image make a lot of sense and are clearly pretty harmless.

But not to those who are waiting with baited breath for Markle's real-life boyfriend, Prince Harry, to announce the pair's engagement.