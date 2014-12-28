Take a look at Patrick Dempsey's (Mc)dreamy new house.

Dreamy new digs for this TV doctor.

Dr. McDreamy has just shelled out $1.925 million on this 3-storey “micro compound” in Southern California, just 2.5km from Venice beach. The Grey’s Anatomy star seems to have a love for beachy properties with another luxury $7 million residence in Malibu.

By celeb standards, it is only 206 square metres. But it has three bedrooms and bathrooms, and features a vast expanse of glass and metal panels with polycarbonate accents… not bad, considering the tiny environmental footprint it leaves.

All rooms are extended by garden areas, patios and decks, and the master suite on the third floor has its own terrace.

By all accounts, it’s a splendid – if miniscule – getaway, but with Dempsey’s wife Jill and their three children, perhaps the Dempseys’ new house is a parents’ retreat only.

Scroll through to get glimpse of the latest McBeachhouse…

Glassed-in living area

Bathroom

Deck

Sittin' by a palm tree

Kitchen area

Cosy fireplace for Winter nights

Night view

Decking

A tiny indoor space is complemented by lots of outdoor areas.

In the garden

Lounging around

Open plan

Dining area

Master suite

