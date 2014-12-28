books

Take a look at Patrick Dempsey's (Mc)dreamy new house.

Dreamy new digs for this TV doctor.

Dr. McDreamy has just shelled out $1.925 million on this 3-storey “micro compound” in Southern California, just 2.5km from Venice beach. The Grey’s Anatomy star seems to have a love for beachy properties with another luxury $7 million residence in Malibu.

By celeb standards, it is only 206 square metres. But it has three bedrooms and bathrooms, and features a vast expanse of glass and metal panels with polycarbonate accents… not bad, considering the tiny environmental footprint it leaves.

All rooms are extended by garden areas, patios and decks, and the master suite on the third floor has its own terrace.

By all accounts, it’s a splendid – if miniscule – getaway, but with Dempsey’s wife Jill and their three children, perhaps the Dempseys’ new house is a parents’ retreat only.

Scroll through to get glimpse of the latest McBeachhouse…
Glassed-in living area
Bathroom
Deck
Front-view
Sittin' by a palm tree
Kitchen area
Cosy fireplace for Winter nights
Night view
Decking
A tiny indoor space is complemented by lots of outdoor areas.
In the garden
Lounging around
Open plan
Dining area
Master suite

