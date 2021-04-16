Warning: The following contains details of sexual assault and graphic violence.

When Patricia Arquette kissed Mark Rogowski something felt off.

It was their second date. They'd been introduced through mutual friends. He was good looking, famous, a pro-skateboarder.

But the way he embraced her that day left her feeling disturbed — "freaked", even.

"It felt aggressive," Arquette tweeted this week. "Like pushing me back hard with his jaw, and it felt like it was angry."

The actor gave him a fake phone number, and that was it; their last date.

It's believed the encounter took place at some point in the mid-1980s, when the American, who went by the name 'Gator', was among the most famous skaters in the world.

Gator competing in 1985. Image: Getty.

It was the heyday of the halfpipe, and he was among an elite group of champions (including Tony Hawk) who were lavished with lucrative endorsement deals and product lines.

Today, though, Gator is a greying inmate at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in southern California, approaching the final years of a three-decade murder sentence.

The downfall of Gator Rogowski.

In early April 1991, tourists found a woman's remains in a shallow grave off California's Interstate 8, a desert area outside San Diego. Her body was so badly decomposed she couldn't immediately be identified.

A short time later, Rogowski turned himself in to the police. The woman, he told them, was missing 21-year-old Jessica Bergsten, a friend of his ex-girlfriend, model Brandi McClain.

Rogowski, then 24, had been tormented by the breakdown of his relationship with McClain, whom he'd met at a skating event in Arizona in 1987.