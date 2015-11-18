sex

Flight attendants reveal the worst thing they've seen on planes.

Dear Awful Plane Passengers,

Just because you don’t know my name, doesn’t mean I don’t exist. I’m here, trying to do my job, and you have been able to get away with so much for so long, but not any more. Because I’m going to shame you by putting your picture on the internet.

Thank you,

All The Flight Attendants in the World.

Flight attendants are always smiling. But the truth behind that smile has been revealed by the hashtag #passengershaming.

From removing items of clothing, to putting feet where no feet should go, #passengershaming is where flight attendants can finally tell the truth about how disgusting passengers are.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank flight attendants for their glorious service under extreme pressure and in the face of some truly revolting smells – and for this wonderous archive of people doing disgusting things.

Because people…

Are….

The….

Worst….

Click through the gallery below for more wonderful #passengershaming moments. Post continues after gallery.

#PassengerShaming.

It's not just on the plane ...Image: @passengershaming
Putting the 'class' in business class.Image: @passengershaming
"It's just less restricting, you know?"Image: @passengershaming
Just put the feet down.Image: @passengershaming
No flight is too long that you can't sit like a normal human.Image: @passengershaming
THIS IS WHERE PEOPLE EAT.Image: @passengershaming
STOP CLIPPING YOUR TOE NAILS.Image: @passengershaming
Tickle them.Image: @passengershaming

Have you ever witness any rude passengers? Let us know in the comments.

