Flight attendants reveal the worst thing they've seen on planes.

Dear Awful Plane Passengers,

Just because you don’t know my name, doesn’t mean I don’t exist. I’m here, trying to do my job, and you have been able to get away with so much for so long, but not any more. Because I’m going to shame you by putting your picture on the internet.

Thank you,

All The Flight Attendants in the World.

Flight attendants are always smiling. But the truth behind that smile has been revealed by the hashtag #passengershaming.

Watch Ron Swanson from ‘Parks and Recreation’ accidentally share videos of himself below. Post continues after video.

From removing items of clothing, to putting feet where no feet should go, #passengershaming is where flight attendants can finally tell the truth about how disgusting passengers are.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank flight attendants for their glorious service under extreme pressure and in the face of some truly revolting smells – and for this wonderous archive of people doing disgusting things.

Because people…

Are….

The….

Worst….

Click through the gallery below for more wonderful #passengershaming moments. Post continues after gallery.

#PassengerShaming.