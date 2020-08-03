Where are they now? The kids from Party of Five, 26 years later.

It's been almost three decades since we first met the Salinger siblings on Party of Five.

The 90s teen drama, which ran from 1994 to 2000, followed siblings Charlie, Bailey, Julia, Claudia and their younger brother Owen, who had to raise themselves after their parents died in a car accident.

The series ended up being rebooted earlier this year and instead centred around the five Acosta children who had to navigate daily life after their parents were deported to Mexico. But the show was later cancelled after the first season.

Now, 26 years on from Party of Five's premiere, the Salinger kids are all fully-fledged adults. In fact, most of them are now raising children of their own.

Here's a look at what they're doing now.

Matthew Fox (Charlie Salinger)

Image: Fox/Getty. Matthew Fox's acting career took off after playing eldest Salinger sibling, Charlie. After the show wrapped up, the now 54-year-old went on to star in 2002 TV series Haunted before playing Jack Shephard in ABC hit drama series Lost. It was a role which earnt him Golden Globe, Emmy and Satellite Award nominations.

He's also appeared in films like World War Z, Alex Cross, Bone Tomahawk, Extinction and Emperor.

Fox has also had some run-ins with the law over the years.

In 2011, he was accused of assault by a bus driver who later dropped the suit. The following year in 2012, his former Lost co-star Dominic Monaghan made accusations against him, tweeting, "He beats women. Not isolated incidents. Often." He was charged with a DUI that same year.

Fox later told Men's Fitness magazine that the accusations were "a pile of bulls**t."

The actor also addressed the bus driver's suit in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2012, explaining that the incident began when he was punched by another passenger on the bus.

"She was a woman that was in proximity to that, and she decided that she was going to write up a different version of events that happened that night and try to extort money from me," he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Fox is currently married to his wife Margherita Ronchi, with whom he shares two children.

Scott Wolf (Bailey Salinger)