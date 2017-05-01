Husbands spill the truth about what they get up to when you go out of town.

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of having the house to yourself.

The peace and quiet. The junk food binges away from judging eyes. Complete control over the TV.

We all have our guilty pleasures when it comes to enjoying a bit of ‘me’ time, but have you ever stopped to wonder what that looks like for your partner?

Anonymous secret-sharing app, Whisper, asked and the husbands of the Internet answered.

And before your minds wander into the gutter or the realm of cheating, you should probably know these men appreciate the simple pleasures in life.

For some, yes that does indeed include porn (we knew that, yeah?). But it’s more the ‘what’ and ‘how’ that changes when you’re not around.

“I watch gay porn when my wife is out of town,” confessed one user, while another was more excited about taking the viewing experience off the small screen.

“My wife is out of town for 2 weeks. I’ll be watching porn on the big screen TV for 2 weeks.”