The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday December 1.

One-third of employees at Parliament House have been sexually harassed.

Federal politicians could be hit with sanctions for bullying behaviour or harassment under an overhaul aimed at making the halls of power safer for women.

It's one of 28 recommendations from a damning review finding one-third of people working in Parliament House and federal politicians' offices have been sexually harassed.

Just 11 per cent went as far as reporting it.

About a quarter of people told Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins' review their harasser was a politician.

One third of people working in Parliament House and Federal politician’s offices have been sexually harassed on the job. https://t.co/Uu0eQcMhT8 — Mamamia (@Mamamia) November 30, 2021

"Women we spoke to told us they felt lucky when they had not directly experienced sexual harassment or sexual assault," Ms Jenkins said.

Three-quarters of people in commonwealth parliamentary workplaces have experienced, witnessed or heard about bullying, actual or attempted sexual harassment and assault.

"(T)he MP sitting beside me leaned over. Also thinking he wanted to tell me something, I leaned in," one person told the review.

"He grabbed me and stuck his tongue down my throat. The others all laughed. It was revolting and humiliating."

Another person described federal parliament as a man's world with a culture of drinking and lack of accountability.

"I do often describe Parliament House as the most sexist place I've worked," someone else told the report titled Set the Standard.