"What did it expect?" The questions no one is asking about the Parliament House office desk.

Inside the Parliament House office of an unnamed female MP sat a desk, all alone. What did it expect?

On Monday, Channel 10 obtained images and videos filmed inside parliament involving four coalition staff members. One staffer was sacked after sharing content of himself performing a lewd sex act inside a federal Liberal MP's office, allegedly at her desk.

The desk wasn't the one to blow the whistle. Why not? Why won't it cooperate in an investigation?

All alone in an office; what was it doing there? How much had it had to drink?

What was it wearing? I heard the desk was just sitting there, all messy and with its legs out and drawers open.

Wait. Did the desk even protest? Why didn't it say no? Why didn't it call for help? It had supposedly been flirting earlier in the evening, you know.

God, this desk sounds hysterical. It's crazy. How can we believe anything it claims?

A man's lost his job because of this. Does the desk feel bad for ruining his life?

***

Absurd, isn't it? To be asking such things of a desk, who had no say in what a perpetrator exercising his 'dominance' and 'power' over it decided to do.

Canberra is in the middle of a reckoning right now.

For five weeks, the allegations have come thick and fast, beginning when former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins shared her story with The Project and news.com.au, alleging a colleague raped her in the office of Defence Minister Linda Reynolds in March 2019.

Following this came an historical rape allegation against a current cabinet minister, later identified as Attorney General Christian Porter.