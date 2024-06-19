The French government spent $2.2 billion to clean the Seine. French people are about to sh*t in it.

The French, specifically Parisians, have one thing on their minds: Merde!

As a city that loves a protest (who can forget when they piled their rubbish on the streets for weeks to protest changes to the pension age), it's not surprising that they're organising a 'sh*t flashmob' to showcase their disdain for the government's recent spending decisions regarding the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Yes, you read correctly, some Parisians want to turn the Seine into Willy Wonka's chocolate river by pooping en-masse in their city's waterway.

Here, we delve into what on earth is going on to cause an 'excrement protest' in the city of love.

What do the Olympics and the Seine Poo Protest have to do with one another?

Swimming in the Seine has been illegal since 1923. As a polluted waterway, it hasn't been considered safe for swimming.

However, when bidding for the Paris Olympics, the government pledged to clean the waterway to appropriate health standards in order to host open-water swimming competitions like the triathlon and paratriathlons.

There were many other reasons cleaning the Seine seemed favourable to city officials. "Swimming at the foot of the Eiffel Tower will be very romantic," Emmanuel Grégoire, deputy mayor of Paris told Time, alongside the fact that Paris gets very hot in the summer and cooling off in the Seine would be a great remedy for locals.

The French government has been working on the clean up for some time, with Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron confirming that they have paid up to €1.4 billion (approx. AUD $2.25 billion) to clean the river.