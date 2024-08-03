Olympic sprinter Lucia Morris fell during her race. Then her opponent did something remarkable.

The actions of a Laotian runner will restore your faith in humanity.

After finishing sixth in a preliminary sprinting heat of the women's 100 metre race on Friday at the Paris Olympics, 28-year-old Silina Pha Aphay rushed to the aid of a fellow competitor who lay alone, writhing in agony.

South Sudan's Lucia Moris had fallen to the ground during the heat about halfway through the race. She was clutching at her right leg.

When the race ended, Moris remained on the ground in pain, waiting for medics, clutching her thigh and screaming. Pha Aphay's first move after finishing the race and noticing Moris was to rush to her aid, who was visibly distressed.

Watch: Three-time gold medallist Charlotte Dujardin pulls out of Paris 2024 Olympics.



Video via Sky News.

Pha Aphay called out for help, remaining by Moris' side even after medics arrived, holding her sneakers as she was moved onto a stretcher.

Another competitor, Salam Bouha Ahamdy of Mauritania, later also appeared to support Moris.

"All 100 metre athletes have to know how being hurt feels. And this is a big competition. It's a big dream to come here. But you get hurt here. So everybody knows the feeling," Pha Aphay later told the Washington Post.

Acts of sportsmanship have always captured hearts, showing the humanity of elite athletes and, what some say is the true spirit of competitive sport.

