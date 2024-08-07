rogue

Just 15 delightful (and deranged) things that happened at the Paris Olympics.

To get up to speed on everything Paris 2024 Olympics, check out our Olympics hub page. We've got you covered.

Australia has truly crushed it at the Paris Olympics, where our incredible athletes have already snagged 35 medals (and counting), including a whopping 14 golds. 

As usual, the pool has been our happy place, with swimming superstars like Ariarne Titmus, Kaylee McKeown and Mollie O'Callaghan making waves and racking up the gold. Meanwhile, Emma McKeon overtook Ian Thorpe as Australia's most decorated Olympian, with 11 Olympic medals to her name.

But it's not just about the swimming — we've got champions across the board. Jess Fox (and her sister) dominated in kayaking, Grace Brown cycled her way to glory and our women's relay teams have been unstoppable.

And rounding out the 'yeah the girls!' chorus that has dominated this games, Arisa Trew has become Australia’s youngest-ever gold medallist by winning the women’s skateboarding event at the age of 14.

Aside from being proud of what our Olympians have achieved on the medals board, we need to talk about some of the quirkier moments of the Games — because it's been an especially funny one. 

We've rounded up all the delightful and deranged events and moments from the Paris Olympics.

Stay weird, Olympics. And to the Paralympics, our expectations couldn't be higher. 

Jessica Fox runs into the water when her sister Naomie wins gold.

This is sisterly love for you! When Noemie Fox won gold in the Canoe Slalom Women's Kayak Cross Final, her double-gold winning sister Jessica Fox jumped into the water to hug her sister and sob happy tears. 

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Sex. Nudity. Scandals: We Need To Talk About The Olympics

CANCELLED

Our Britney Spears' Biopic Movie Predictions

The Spill
ADVERTISEMENT

Noemie Fox celebrates with her sister Jessica Fox. Image: Getty. 

Snoop Dogg danced with a horse.

No one had more fun this Olympics than US rap legend, Snoop Dogg. Before the Olympics began, he said in a statement, "I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix." And he surely did.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snoop began his run as one of the torchbearers for Team USA, before popping up at the gymnastics to deliver the stunned facial reactions that Simone Biles deserves. And finally, he reunited with his BFF Martha Stewart to coordinate their fashion look for an equestrian dressage event.

Most recently, he was spotted engaging in a dance battle with a horse. Of course. 

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bow down to gold medal-winner Rebeca Andrade.  

Simone Biles had a sensational run this Olympics, becoming the most decorated gymnast in history. But she's also just a girl; a girl who supports other girls killing it in the game. 

ADVERTISEMENT

When Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade won the gold in the artistic gymnastics women's floor exercise, Team USA's silver medallist Simone Biles and bronze medallist Jordan Chiles decided to bow down to their winner on the podium in one of the most heartwarming moments of the whole games. That's on girlhood. 

ADVERTISEMENT

An English athlete complained there were worms in the food.

English swimmer Adam Peaty made some wild claims about the catering at the Olympic Village, with the six-time Olympic medallist complaining that athletes had found worms in their food. 

"The catering isn’t good enough for the level the athletes are expected to perform," he told the i

"I like my fish and people are finding worms in the fish. It’s just not good enough. The standard, we’re looking at the best of the best in the world, and we’re not feeding them the best." Ummm, wtf. 

The Olympic mascot was certainly a choice! 

From the moment the Paris Olympic Games was announced, many didn't know what the hell the mascot was supposed to be. Is it a single Dorito? Is it a pylon? Is it the sorting hat from Harry Potter? 

The people demanded answers. So apparently, it is an ancient French hat from 1789, known as the Phrygian cap or "bonnet phrygien" which is said to represent the French people's revolutionary spirit. 

So... it's definitely not a Dorito. 

In the days since the games began, the mascot has been photographed getting up to all sorts of mischief to the bemusement of onlookers. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Australian women's relay team celebrated their silver medal by doing a bomb in the pool.

This is Australian culture. 

Despite wearing their tracksuits and just standing for a dignified medal ceremony, the girlies knew the only true way to celebrate their achievement was to do a cheeky bomb in the pool. After securing the silver in the Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay, the women flung themselves into the Olympics pool and this is pure joy in action. 

Silver medalists Kaylee McKeown, Jenna Strauch, Emma McKeon and Mollie O'Callaghan jump in the swimming pool. Image: Getty. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A pole vaulter knocked the bar down with his, err... own pole.

The BDE was out of control when French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati tried to clear a height of 5.7 meters but his, well, baguette accidentally knocked the bar to the ground. The clip quickly went viral. 

The athlete has since been offered $250,000 US ($381,000 AUD) by a porn site to get his member out on camera. 

We are laughing! 

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilona Maher became the body-positive queen we didn't deserve. 

Powerhouse rugby player for Team USA, Ilona Maher, took the 2024 Paris Olympics by storm, both on and off the field. This 27-year-old Vermont native has become a social media sensation, captivating millions with her hilarious TikToks and Instagram posts that give us a cheeky behind-the-scenes look at Olympic life.

But it's not just her comedic timing that's got everyone talking: Ilona's fierce advocacy for body positivity and women in sports has struck a chord with fans worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

A (beautiful) Italian gold medallist swimmer was seen sleeping outside in a park.

Italian gold medallist swimmer, Thomas Ceccon, was found sleeping in a park after he spoke out about the living conditions at the Olympic Village. Ceccon complained the accommodation was 'subpar' before he was photographed by Saudi rower called, Husein Alireza, sleeping on a white towel under a tree in a nearby park.

The swimmer told news agency ANSA that he wasn't spending the night in the park, clarifying "it was just a nap". 

This beautiful man has range. Image: Getty/Instagram/huseinalireza.

ADVERTISEMENT

A handball player literally picked up her injured competitor.

Mid-way through a handball match between Angola and Brazil at the Olympic Games, Angola's captain Albertina Kassoma suffered a knee injury. She tried to stand up and after Angola’s team doctor failed to pick her up, Brazilian player Araujo Frossard swooped in to literally carry her to medical care off-field. I love women! 

These two ladies weren't strangers — they were friends who had both played in the Romanian league. 

After the moment was captured, Kassoma said about her Olympic rival "Only you could lift me up".

ADVERTISEMENT

Cool. I'm crying. 

The Olympians became obsessed with a chocolate muffin.

The chocolate muffins served in the Olympic Village have become the unexpected culinary star of the Games. Apparently, about 2,000 of these muffins are being consumed daily at the Olympic Village with the catering company planning to serve 100,000 muffins throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The muffins first gained attention from Norwegian Olympian Henrik Christiansen, who started to post constantly about the chocolate muffins, earning him the title of Muffin Man, which he's since wholeheartedly embraced. 

ADVERTISEMENT

For those playing at home feeling muffin FOMO (me, it's me), the sweet treats are described as "very rich", "incredibly moist" with chunks of dark and milk chocolate and a gooey chocolate centre. Okay, gimme! 

The 61-year-old who got a standing ovation.

A 61-year-old table tennis player representing Luxembourg named Ni Xialian received a standing ovation at the 2024 Paris Olympics despite losing to China's Sun Yingsha. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The former world champion's iconic performance and sportsmanship captured hearts worldwide. My heart! 

The gymnast who sleeps when he's not competing.

The internet became obsessed with Stephen Nedoroscik, a US men's gymnast who simply came to pommel horse and pommel horse is all he did. 

Nedoroscik presence at the games gained attention for his routine of sliding his glasses on and sleeping whenever he wasn't expected to compete in the pommel horse. His behaviour ended up launching a slew of memes across social media. A legend was born. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The shooting event brought out all kinds of main characters.

Speaking of memes, there was nothing quite as gripping as the team of Avengers assembled in the Olympic shooting event. Punters were asked to pick their fighter: the laidback dad vibes of Yusuf Dikeç of Turkey or Kim Ye-ji of South Korea hit the internet. The two came with opposite energies and people were here for it. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Daley completed another successful knitting season (oh, and won a silver medal).

Olympic knitting sensation Tom Daley was at it again! The British diving champ was spotted crafting up a storm in Paris, whipping up a gorgeous Union Jack-inspired sweater between dives. Who else could make winning silver and creating knitwear look so effortless? Tom Daley is a precious gift to us all. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay weird and wacky, Olympics! Bring on the Paralympics! 

Inspired by the Olympics? MOVE while you cheer on your favourite athletes. Get your first week of MOVE by Mamamia free & use code OLYMPICS for $20 off a yearly subscription.  CLAIM IT WHILE YOU CAN

Feature image: Getty.

Watch the Olympics on Stan Sport, the only place to watch every event ad-free with 4K and international multi-language channels. Go to Stan.com.au/Olympics for more info. 

Tags:
Resources
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Family
Work & Money