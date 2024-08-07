To get up to speed on everything Paris 2024 Olympics, check out our Olympics hub page. We've got you covered.

Australia has truly crushed it at the Paris Olympics, where our incredible athletes have already snagged 35 medals (and counting), including a whopping 14 golds.

As usual, the pool has been our happy place, with swimming superstars like Ariarne Titmus, Kaylee McKeown and Mollie O'Callaghan making waves and racking up the gold. Meanwhile, Emma McKeon overtook Ian Thorpe as Australia's most decorated Olympian, with 11 Olympic medals to her name.

But it's not just about the swimming — we've got champions across the board. Jess Fox (and her sister) dominated in kayaking, Grace Brown cycled her way to glory and our women's relay teams have been unstoppable.

And rounding out the 'yeah the girls!' chorus that has dominated this games, Arisa Trew has become Australia’s youngest-ever gold medallist by winning the women’s skateboarding event at the age of 14.

Aside from being proud of what our Olympians have achieved on the medals board, we need to talk about some of the quirkier moments of the Games — because it's been an especially funny one.

We've rounded up all the delightful and deranged events and moments from the Paris Olympics.

Stay weird, Olympics. And to the Paralympics, our expectations couldn't be higher.

Jessica Fox runs into the water when her sister Naomie wins gold.

This is sisterly love for you! When Noemie Fox won gold in the Canoe Slalom Women's Kayak Cross Final, her double-gold winning sister Jessica Fox jumped into the water to hug her sister and sob happy tears.