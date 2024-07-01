celebrity

Why does Paris Hilton change her voice? The real reason behind her 'baby voice'.

Those who grew up during the 'Paris Hilton era' remember her as the ultimate wealthy blonde diva. She strutted around Hollywood in designer clothing, giving those around her marching orders in a 'baby voice' and living a life most could only dream of.

She was the 'It-Girl' of the early 2000s, and young women hung on her every word. From her iconic catchphrase, "That's hot," to her love for all things pink, teenagers wanted to emulate everything Hilton did, even if she was sometimes the subject of ridicule.

However, in 2020, Hilton took a significant turn by shedding her "ditzy blonde" persona and releasing a documentary about her life titled This Is Paris.

Watch: This Is Paris - Official Trailer. Post continues below.


Video via YouTube.

Fans discovered that beneath her glamorous exterior lay a dark secret, with Paris alleging that she was both victim and witness to multiple acts of physical and emotional abuse while at Provo Canyon School, a reformatory school in Utah. 

A part of that revelation, was that much of her public image since she first attended the school, aged 17, had been an act, including her signature 'baby voice'. 

"I feel like the whole world thinks they know me because I’ve been playing this character for so long," she said. "That’s not me."

What is Paris Hilton's real voice?

Her true voice is actually much deeper, and four years after the documentary's release, she has been using it more frequently. 

In June 2024, fans were puzzled when footage of Paris speaking before Congress showed her effortlessly changing her vocal register mid-sentence. 

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

These Age Gap Storylines Are Slightly Depraved

The Spill

Jude "Poo Perfume" Law

CANCELLED
ADVERTISEMENT

Hilton was testifying about the abuse she allegedly endured, calling on lawmakers to reauthorise child welfare legislation and pass the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act. 

One particular moment from Hilton's testimony has gone viral online. The reality star began by complimenting Rep. Claudia Tenney's jacket in a high-pitched voice.

"I love your jacket. The sparkles are amazing," Hilton remarked.

However, as she shifted to discussing mental health care, her voice instantly deepened.

Why does Paris Hilton's voice change so much?

Over the years, Hilton has discussed distancing herself from the 'baby voice' that became her trademark during the 2000s reality show The Simple Life.

The voice became a significant part of the cultural zeitgeist, and was frequently parodied in sitcoms and comedies. Despite embracing it for much of her adult life, Hilton has admitted it isn't her real voice.

"I actually have a low voice in real life," she told the Today show in 2016. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In her 2020 documentary, Hilton showcased her ability to change her voice and later told ITV's This Morning that it served as a mask, as she is naturally quite shy.

"This is my real voice, that was a character," she told host Alison Hammond.

"For a long time, people have misunderstood and underestimated me, but I can understand… playing that character. Of course, they were going to assume otherwise."

ADVERTISEMENT

"After the Simple Life, I got stuck [as that character] and everyone assumed that’s who I really was in real life and I’m a naturally shy person, so it was also kind of a mask for me."

As a mother of two and an advocate for youth mental health, Hilton now strives to use her natural voice more often.

However, it's understandable that she occasionally slips back into old habits.

When did we first hear Paris Hilton's real voice?

Four years ago, Hilton decided to abandon the act, revealing her real voice during an interview with Sunrise.

"This entire time, I have been playing a character, so the world has never really truly known who I am," she said.

"The real me is actually someone who is brilliant, and I'm not a dumb blonde — I'm just really good at pretending to be one.

"I just felt like it was time for the world to finally know who I was. I feel like I've been through so much, and [there are] so many misconceptions and just preconceived notions about me."

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained that she was tired of the world thinking she was an "airhead" and instead, wanted to be remembered and "respected for the businesswoman that I am."

Shortly after the interview was aired, clips of Hilton's real voice began circulating on the internet.

"Paris Hilton has revealed what her voice actually sounds like...I am shook," wrote one user on Twitter.

Since leaving her turbulent childhood behind, Hilton has embraced motherhood. She's now the parent to two children, Phoenix and London, alongside husband Carter Rheum whom she married in 2021. She has also found success as a DJ at some of the world's largest venues.

Feature Image: Getty. 

Tags:
Resources
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Family
Work & Money