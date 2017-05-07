Paris Hilton's brother, Conrad, has been arrested for stealing a car.

Today, 23-year-old Conrad Hughes Hilton – the heir to the Hilton Hotels empire – was arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly stealing a car and violating a restraining order.

He’s the brother of socialite, model and actress Paris Hilton, and the great-grandson and namesake of the famous hotelier Conrad Hilton.

According to police, Hilton was arrested shortly before 5am on Saturday morning at the home of his ex-girlfriend’s mother in Hollywood Hills.

The ex-girlfriend is 21-year-old singer Hunter Daily Salomon, and she has a restraining order against the Hilton heir.

Two years ago, he was arrested inside Daily Salomon’s home. This morning, he allegedly violated the restraining order by trying to break into the place where she lives with her mother, actress Elizabeth Daily.

As well as this, the car Hilton was driving was a Bently he’d allegedly stolen from his ex-girlfriend’s father Rick Salomon – the same Rick Salomon who starred in the 2003 Paris Hilton sex tape that went viral around the world.