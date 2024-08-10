Snoop Dogg vibing, and Tom Cruise skydiving. Everything we know about the Olympics Closing Ceremony.

The Paris Olympic Games has been one for the ages, with plenty of athletic feats, new sports and celebrity cameos.

But as the end of the 2024 Games draws near, speculation about what viewers can expect from the Closing Ceremony has gone into overdrive.

One thing we know is the Closing Ceremony will be more traditional than the history-making Opening Ceremony that took place in an outside stadium for the first time ever.

With the opening's genuine surprise performers, such as Lady Gaga and an incredible comeback from Celine Dion, there is plenty of chatter about which artists will perform next week.

Here's what we know.

First and foremost, the closing will be held at the Stade de France arena.

Once again, Thomas Jolly will be responsible for artistic direction, so if you enjoyed the Opening Ceremony, you can rest assured the closing is in good hands.

Viewers will experience the usual elements, including the parade of flags and athletes, the medal component, speeches and, of course, the extinguishing of the Olympic flame.

The show is set to transform the Stade de France into a gigantic theatre with more than a hundred performers, acrobats, dancers and circus artists. Jolly told Associated Press the production would be a very visual, very choreographic, very acrobatic show with an "operatic dimension to give a great visual fresco and say goodbye to athletes from all over the world".