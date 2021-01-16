When Paris was 13 he murdered his sister in cold blood. His mum has never once stopped loving him.

He originally ran with the story that he'd suffered a hallucination and saw a 'demonic' version of Ella.

Later he'd admit to waking up the next morning with a clear state of mind, having carried out a calculated, and planned attack on his little sister. He'd actually called a friend and chatted away for six minutes before calling emergency services and pretending to perform CPR on the phone.

Before children, Charity had a heroin addiction. When Bennett turned 12, she relapsed with cocaine and in his first confession, he told detectives he had decided to "punish" her for not staying clean and "putting drugs before him".

Two weeks after the murder, Charity found herself in the local District Attorney's office staring at her son who told her: "You used to say that you would never be able to kill anybody unless they hurt one of your kids. I bet you didn't think it was going to turn out like this."

Over the years, Bennett has continued to tell his mother variations of: "I enjoy watching your pain."

In a memoir released in 2020, Charity explains that her son later confessed to watching "hours of violent porn" before torturing, molesting and murdering Ella.

Years after his conviction, Paris would admit he also murdered his sister to cover up the sexual abuse that took place that evening.

"...his stabs were slow and methodical, not frenzied, not an uncontrollable rage," Lee writes in her memoir of her son's attack.

"Not all were deep. Most were shallow jabs and punctures. He told the detectives he stabbed her and pulled the knife out slowly; that it felt like stabbing a mattress or a marshmallow."

"I have never once stopped loving my son."

Bennett is a diagnosed psychopath, and every expert that has met him says that he cannot be cured.

Despite telling Piers Morgan he "loved his sister with every fibre of his being" he admitted he didn't find it easy to 'recognise' love.

"It’s not simple. I can’t just point at something and say, 'okay, that’s love'," he said.

Morgan wasn't even allowed to sit in the same room as Bennett for the televised interview because it was "too dangerous" and noted after the chat that it was one of the most disturbing interviews he'd ever done.

As well as being charming, a psychopath and a murderer, Bennett has a genius level IQ only shared by 0.025 per cent of the world's population.

In her 2020 memoir, How Now, Butterfly?: A Memoir of Murder, Survival & Transformation Charity Lee writes, "My son is a psychopath. I can’t help him. That may not matter in the long run. What may matter is I can’t, not at this point, give up on him either.

"I love my firstborn with as much intensity as I have since the day I found out I was pregnant with him."