The parental Instagram trend that's a bit odd.

Ahh, Instagram. the place of birth for SO many parenting trends like #organisedmum and #lunchboxgoals and #fitspomum.

Except there’s a new instagram trend kicking around we’ve noticed.

Parental disclaimers.

Where parents add a caveat to any photo of their kids eating sugar, having a meat pie for dinner, or posing with a drink that could possibly be misconstrued as alcoholic:

Cocktails! #cocktails#nonalcoholic#disclaimer#daughter#family#holidays#calador#kalypsotuttifrutti#majorca ????‍????‍???????????????? A photo posted by kirstyemma1612 (@kirstyemma1612) on Jul 26, 2016 at 12:53pm PDT

#cocktails! #non-alcoholic #disclaimer – AKA – back off, everyone.

It was listener Meg who brought it to our attention:

“First, I saw a photo of a child licking cake batter off the beater of a hand mixer. The mum was quick to point out in her photo’s description not to worry, that ‘the hand mixer is not plugged in’. A few photos down, another mum had posted a video of her son bonking her daughter in the head with a balloon with a caption informing us that ‘he wasn’t hitting her really hard’. Clearly not, otherwise you wouldn’t have been filming it and posting it on the internet, right? When did parenting disclaimers becomes a thing?”

It seems to be a trend effecting loads of parents – including Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo.

And Meg finds herself doing it too. “When my daughter grabs my tablet and scrolls immediately to videos on Youtube, I make sure people know that I don’t encourage her to use it. I’m so afraid of being judged by other parents for the most minute decisions (letting my daughter wear the same shirt two days in a row) that I sometimes do things I wouldn’t ordinarily bother with just to avoid that possibility.” she writes.

Dare post a pic of a baby with a wine glass? Better include a #disclaimer: