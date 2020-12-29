kids

17 tweets that sum up the reality of parenting during the s**tshow that was 2020.

It's the end of 2020 and parents, you've almost made it.

After enduring a global pandemic, working from home and remote learning, we thought it would be appropriate to look back at the year you've had through tweets that will make you laugh instead of cry.

But first, watch this 2020 Zoom call from the future. Post continues below.


Video via Mamamia.

So without further ado, here are 17 tweets that accurately sum up the reality of parenting during the s**t show that was 2020.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

It’s Time To Talk About Men

Before The Bump
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Listen to This Glorious Mess, Mamamia's twice-weekly parenting podcast. In this episode, we discuss the awkward question: Do you have a favourite child? Post continues below.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Feature image: Mamamia/Getty/Twitter.

Tags:
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout