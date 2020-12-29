17 tweets that sum up the reality of parenting during the s**tshow that was 2020.

It's the end of 2020 and parents, you've almost made it.

After enduring a global pandemic, working from home and remote learning, we thought it would be appropriate to look back at the year you've had through tweets that will make you laugh instead of cry.

But first, watch this 2020 Zoom call from the future. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

So without further ado, here are 17 tweets that accurately sum up the reality of parenting during the s**t show that was 2020.

Driving alone to get a covid test feels almost like a spa day #parentingin2020 — Accidental SAHM (@SahmAccidental) December 13, 2020