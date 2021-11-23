From allergies to play dates: 7 parenting hacks to get you through the social season.

We're also partial to a thing we call the 'adventure box' and we keep one of these in the boot of our car.

It has pretty much everything we’d need for a spontaneous adventure or play date regardless of weather — picnic rug, swimmers, towels, change of clothes, spare shoes, hats, gum boots, puffer jackets, picnic ware, snacks, etc. We are always prepared for an adventure! (Side note: the adventure box is not just for the kids so fill it up with your knickknacks too!)

2. Help in a bottle.

While allergies aren't always seasonal, our little loves' hayfever tends to play up more often when we're out and about. We never want to comprise family time out in the sun so we've quickly learned what works.

Our go-to allergy medication is Zyrtec Kids. Specially made for their age group, the kids love the flavour and BONUS, it comes with an easy-to-use measuring spoon. It's also free from sugar, lactose and gluten which is a win for any parent of a child with dietary needs.

It provides 12 hours of long lasting of relief from hayfever and allergy symptoms such as sneezing, runny nose, post-nasal drip, watery and itchy eyes, as well as hives and itchy skin rash. This is SO important to us because it helps our kids get back to playing as soon as possible which means we can rest easy knowing they're not missing out on any adventures.

As we like to spend time outdoors, it's always reassuring to know that it's effective against seasonal allergens such as grass, tree, and weed pollen.

It also works a treat year-round against allergens like dust, pet dander and mould which is super important when the kids have playdates — while they absolutely love hanging out with their friends' pooches, it can very quickly lead to allergy symptoms.

We've found that the best way to ease this is by using Zyrtec Kids. It's a win-win for both of us — the kids get to go on their playdates and we rest easy knowing that they're not going to spend the whole time sneezing.

It's something we also always keep on hand — especially on road trips, holidays, park hangs and beach days. It makes our day easier knowing that if Nia or Noa were to have an allergic reaction, it will easily be treated thanks to all the benefits of Zyrtec Kids.

3. Road trips can be survivable.

Road trips can either be fun or the bane of your existence (especially if your kids are determined to test your patience).

To prevent the temptation to fight, put cardboard dividers between them! In no time, they will be missing each other.

Keeping them entertained can be tricky but we try to avoid relying on devices for too long. Instead, we hang a shoe organiser over the back of the seats with a variety of different toys and activities. Kids can easily access what they want to play with.