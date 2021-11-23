From allergies to play dates: 7 parenting hacks to get you through the social season.

With the inevitability of summer well on the horizon, our kids are out and about more often. While that usually comes hand-in-hand with enjoying fun adventures with the family, it also tends to add a whole lot more to our to-do list.
Wait, what time do I need to drop the kids off at so-and-so's house?
Have I packed enough games to keep them busy during the roadtrip?
What happens if they get lost in the crowd?
While I haven't exactly mastered the best way to make kids happy during the social season (I mean, what parent actually has?), I feel like I've managed to pick up a few tricks along the way that has definitely made it easier.
Here are my top 7 parenting hacks that make surviving the social season a piece of cake.
1. Boxes are your friend.
Okay, I know it sounds weird but stay with me for a second. In our household, we love a good box. Whether it's a box for organisation or a box to spark creativity, we love them.
The first box, what I call the 'dubbing artist' box, is my kids' favourite and proves that cardboard boxes are the thing of the future!
It's the best way to keep your little ones busy, no matter where you’re going; friend’s house, café, garden, etc. Bring a cardboard box along and pop each child in their own box. Add crayons to the mix and let their minds run free.
It's such a simple idea, but so fantastic for them to explore their own creativity, use their fine motor skills and just give us parents some quiet time!