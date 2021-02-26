'As a mum, there are things you must never say out loud. Unless you use the Sandwich Technique.'

As a mother, there are things that you are allowed to say out loud.

These are things like how hashtag blessed you feel. How you would do anything for your kids.

And how at the end of a challenging day it was all worth it when you watch them all tucked up and fast asleep in their beds.

And then there are things that you must never ever say out loud. Ever. Especially not the truth. Not everyone can handle the truth.

It’s just not the done thing to express the loss of identity, the obligation, stress, or the mundane and overwhelming sense of responsibility one faces.

Unless, of course, you know how to skillfully disguise the complaint using a social etiquette tool from the business world known as ‘The Sandwich Technique’.

It’s a simple and highly effective technique of delivering unpleasant news whilst avoiding a human pufferfish response from the listener.

It’s easy, too. Positive statements sandwich each side of the unpleasant truth, thus making it easier to digest.

A better analogy would be ‘The Burger Technique’. Because big beefy truth patties need to be wrapped in soft white buns. So that’s what we will call this technique.

Now, before you get too excited, please note this practice can only take place verbally. Do not, under any circumstances, try and wedge any truth burgers between even the most carefully crafted hashtag blessed positive statement buns online.

Do not just serve up the truth burger sans bun. It will not be ok. You will not be ok.