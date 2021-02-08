'In one year, I've completely changed the way I parent.'

Cooking, reading and drawing with them, and ignoring my to-do list for a day - the good. What is more important than time with your (rapidly growing) children after all?

I often questioned whether some things we do for our kids are really what they want, or just what we think we should be doing as a ‘good parent’. And certainly, after watching my children so closely in the months they were home with me, my parenting has fundamentally changed. I'm more attentive. I see more. And I know my children are resilient and aim to build on that.

Firsthand, I could see the lull in my daughter’s concentration mid-morning after the first home lessons for the day, and now know the importance of fuelling their bodies with the right snacks and steering clear of junk – no matter how much they ask for a treat from the pantry.

I imagine that other parents faced similar struggles but what we all learnt from this (hopefully) one in a lifetime experience of mass home-schooling is that each child absorbs and processes information differently. And their learning experiences, whether in the classroom or at home, need to cater for that. Tailored education experiences, such as the activities offered by OSHC providers like Camp Australia, encourage children to build their own skillsets and passions which makes it more enjoyable and enriching for everyone.

Over more than six months of home-schooling, I learnt tactics that assisted my daughter with her learning and noted ways I could be more intuitive when she’s completing homework. I know when it comes time to help my son with his homework, I’ll need to learn new ways to help him get the best out of his education because they both learn in such different ways.

Then there were the more significant struggles.

A survey of over 1130 parents found the biggest challenges of 2020 included increased screen time, decreased physical activity and a disconnection from friends and family. Camp Australia research showed:

Most of parents (88 per cent) indicated increased screen time from remote learning and personal use had an impact on their child

More than two-thirds (69 per cent) of parents reported decreases in their child's physical wellbeing and the loss of participation in sporting activities

80 per cent of parents said children felt disconnected from friendship groups and family due to remote learning and restrictions; and

More than two-thirds (69 per cent) of parents reported anxiety impacted their child due to the fear and uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

Sadly, excess screen time was the way of life for every child last year. I did my best to only have the kids on computers if it was for schoolwork, switching off after that was complete. I’d give them the incentive of a walk outside – maybe even promise a takeaway milkshake – if they finished promptly, hoping the fresh air and exercise would counteract the idleness.

Image: Supplied.