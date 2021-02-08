'In one year, I've completely changed the way I parent.'

I’m unrecognisable today compared to the mum I was 12 months ago – and it has nothing to do with my face mask.
In a year where Australians lived alongside a deadly virus and settled into COVID normal, complaints about the topsy-turvy nature of 2020 would be more than valid. As a Melburnian, where half my child’s school year was spent behind a computer screen, masks covered any smiles we tried to give, and nightly curfews kept us at home, it’s a year that will be marked as a blot on our timelines.
But despite the chaos outside, within the home there was happiness. An awakening perhaps, but a definite sense of unity and understanding that wasn’t there before the pandemic hit.
While life as we knew it was completely upended, there was lots of good to come with the bad. It’s the good I’ll take with me for the rest of my parenting journey.
Camp Australia – which runs out of school hours care (OSHC) and holiday programs for primary aged children nationally - surveyed more than 1,200 children from 170 schools and asked them for a word they would use to describe the past year.
Despite all the challenges, the top three words were “fun”, “good” and “happy”.
They'd be some of mine too. And ones I want to stick to.
Morning family snuggles in bed. That’s the happy.
Foregoing playgrounds for letting the kids climb trees and run along the local creek. That’s the fun.