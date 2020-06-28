"My kid is having birthday cake for lunch": Just 19 tweets that sum up parenting halfway through 2020.

Well folks, we're officially halfway through 2020. And what a wild ride it has been.

The past few months in lockdown certainly haven't been easy for most of us. But for parents, it's been especially difficult.

In the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic, parents were faced with the struggle of trying to home school their children and work from home while trying to keep their kids (and themselves) from going completely stir crazy.

And now, with school holidays already kicking off in some states, the fun of 24/7 parenting is about to start all over again.

So, to help get you through the next couple of weeks (and give you a much-needed laugh), we've rounded up 19 tweets that perfectly sum up exactly what parenting is like right now.

My parenting style in the Age of Covid is Lazy Babysitter. — M E G H A N (@meghancnyc) June 24, 2020