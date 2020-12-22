Last year, a 'perfect' Christmas almost broke me. This year, I'm lowering the bar.

Like many people, right now I should be far away from Sydney re-uniting with my parents and siblings, whom I haven’t seen since December last year. I should have spent the day driving from Sydney to the Gold Coast, having bundled four kids, two dogs and too many bikes into the car at 3am for the long drive north.

Instead, like many people in Sydney, and around the world, we are stuck at home anxiously waiting to see what twists and turn COVID will take next. It truly sucks.

Watch: A 2020 Zoom call from the future... Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

And yet as I sit and feel sorry for myself I am determined that Christmas this year will be different. Not because we won’t be surrounded by family on the sunny Gold Coast, but because this Christmas, for possibly the first time since having kids, I am NOT aiming for perfection. I am sure I am not alone in this, but for the last 13 Christmases, I have wanted my children and family to have the best Christmas memories I could create, regardless of the cost to me.

I’m sure you know what this looks like...

Shopping at 11pm with a list longer than my arm (for presents no one would remember by Boxing Day).

An hour round trip to Kmart when the three-year-old decided he didn’t want train Lego but plane Lego (ok, in truth, I delegated this job to the husband).

Steaming the pudding in October so it was just ‘right’ for Christmas Day (even though I hate pudding).

Redecorating the tree once the kids had gone to bed to make it more balanced (oh yes I did).

Coming up with funny scenes for the elves to create EVERY night (and often waking at 3am in a cold sweat when I forgot).

Carefully and lovingly hand-making gifts for the teachers, neighbours and friends (ok and even strangers).

Do I need to go on…

But in 2020 (when let’s face it all bets are off) I made a conscious decision to lower the bar (thanks Mia). I could blame COVID, but instead I have Christmas 2019 to thank. 12 months ago, having done all the above (and no doubt more), I found myself a week before Christmas with a cold.

Angela and her two kids. Image: Supplied.