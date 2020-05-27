Ask Cybermum: "So your kid wants to be an influencer. Here's what you need to know."

When I was growing up, I dreamt of becoming the Prime Minister, an air hostess, and an actress – in that order.

I was keen to change the world, then live a glamorous life travelling it. But oh, how the internet has changed the aspirations of our youth…

A recent study by LEGO in the US has shown that becoming a YouTube star is a far more common aspiration for young kids than becoming an astronaut.

As the first generation of digital parents, we’re swimming in unchartered waters. There’s no inherited family wisdom about managing teens on TikTok that can be whispered in our ears – we’re learning on the job.

And not only do we need to get our heads around all the social media platforms, online games, and messaging apps our kids are using, many of us are also learning how to be a ‘mumager’ too.

Whether it’s a YouTube star, Instagram influencer or a TikTok sensation, it seems most families will have at least one child who is set on making it big online – enter, stage left, the mumager to ensure this situation is being managed safely. You know, behind the scenes.

For some years now, one of my boys has had a YouTube channel that has earnt him some pocket money. A self-confessed ‘car nut’, Cyberson no. 2 has created an array of videos providing tips, reviews and hilarious content that together have amassed thousands of views.