'I tried watching Parental Guidance. Within 20 minutes, I had to turn it off.'

The premise of Channel Nine's new parenting reality show Parental Guidance is to find Australia's best parenting style.

For the new series, producers have selected 10 sets of parents for their competing parenting styles, and most of them represent the more 'extreme' end of the parenting spectrum.

When the show began on Monday night, the 10 sets of parents and the show's hosts were invited to essentially judge each other with notebooks, pens, and raised eyebrows.

And as I began watching the show, I also felt inclined as an audience member to pass some swift judgements.

Video via Mamamia.

The first couple we were introduced to were 'nature parents' Liadhan and Richard, who live in a tent with their five children.

Their relaxed approach to home schooling their kids in a natural environment made me sit up and take notice, and so did the 'fine dining' challenge where the family walked into a bistro-style restaurant while not wearing shoes.

I cringed and rolled my eyes as the couple's kids played noisily with the cutlery, before remembering all the times I have been out to eat with my kids.

As the episode played on and I witnessed the family's bond and their love for the outdoors, I thought to myself, 'Who am I really to judge?'