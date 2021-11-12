"It makes my brain hurt." 25 mums on the parts of parenthood that are really, really boring.

Oh, parenthood.

I’ve written many times for Mamamia about the truly wonderful yet awful journey it is. Becoming a mother to my seven- and two-year-old sons is by far the most profound experience of my life; joyful in ways I never imagined and simultaneously, the toughest thing I’ve ever endured.

It is also often boring, really boring.

Not everything of course, but quite a lot of things, and I don’t think we talk about this boredom nearly enough.

Every time my mum friends and I admit to each other that we are sick to death of watching Saturday cricket, or playing 'toy cars down the driveway' with our kids, we also express extreme guilt that we don’t really enjoy these things (or more accurately find them mind-numbingly dull).

And we all feel extreme relief when another parent chimes in with, 'Oh yeah, I find that SO boring too.'

We still do all these excruciatingly dull things, of course, because they are important to our children. But it is such a release to be able to share how dull we find these things with someone else who understands.

After having this conversation with friends, I asked the Mamamia community to share the things they find most tedious about being a parent, and the response was huge.

Below is a smattering of the many, many things parents find mundane about parenting.

It’s a lot, and it’s all 100 per cent true.