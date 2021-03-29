4 signs you're 'parent signalling', the new humble brag modern parents are guilty of.

After clawing our way through lockdowns, 2020 made us all reflect upon what really mattered in life.

Our health and our families. Our social media feeds quickly filled with green smoothies, açaí bowls, runs along the beach and boot camp visits. As Erin Docherty defined in her recent article, this ‘health signalling’, is the latest humble brag.

The humble brag is, as defined in the Oxford Dictionary, "an ostensibly modest or self-deprecating statement whose actual purpose is to draw attention to something of which one is proud".

'Health signalling' is most definitely that.

But 'as a mother', I am also witnessing a trend that can only be called ‘parent signalling.’

Whilst locked down in our ever-shrinking homes with our little energised humans, not knowing what to do with them and questioning how daycare, kindergarten and school teachers do this every single day, social media feeds soon filled with photos of fun-filled family activities.

Homemade playdough recipes, sweet treat baking, pasta necklace threading, finger-painting and endless walks to the park. The picture-perfect parents.

Now just to be clear, ‘parent signalling’ doesn’t cause harm (just as 'health signalling' doesn't.) But it can cause frustration (and possibly heavy drinking?) when trying to replicate such activities as slime making, tie-dying or volcano construction.

So, here are some examples of ‘parent signalling’. It can range from the newborn baby, Anne Geddes-esque photoshoot, of the perfectly sleeping bub with white linen-draped across baby and parents.

