The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday September 3.

Govt steps up to reward Para medallists.

Top Australian Paralympian Dylan Alcott has hailed the federal government's major funding boost as a win for people power.

Australia's 2021 Paralympic medallists will receive the same financial reward as their Olympic counterparts, thanks to the federal government's support.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced in parliament on Thursday that the government would guarantee $20,000 for every Australian gold medal at the Tokyo Games, plus $15,000 per silver and $10,000 for each bronze.

The Australian Olympic Committee provided the same incentives for Tokyo Olympics medallists.

But Paralympics Australia said it lacked the financial resources to match the Olympic reward program.

"How cool is this news. It's because of all of you backing the Paralympic Games and making some noise to make this change happen," Alcott tweeted.

"We appreciate the support of the Australian public so much, and hope the last week has put some smiles on some faces back home!"