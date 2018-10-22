Why a Melbourne girls school is making their youngest students only wear pants and shorts.

Melbourne private girls school Lowther Hall Anglican Grammar School has implemented a new dress code which sees students from Kindergarten to Year 1 only allowed to wear pants and shorts.

Then, from Years 2 to 12, students will be able choose from the school’s entire uniform selection which includes options for dresses and skirts.

According to a post from the Lowther Hall’s Facebook page, the decision was made in consultation with their students and done to encourage more psychical activity.

“Our Blinkbonnie House uniform (Kinder to Year 1), which does not contain any dress or skirt, caters specifically to the physical development needs of our youngest girls, and helps them to play and be active,” they wrote.

Speaking to the Herald Sun, the school’s principal Elisabeth Rhodes echoed a similar sentiment and said a school-wide audit found previous uniforms to be too restrictive.

“We know research that points to the fact that young girls aren’t as active as their male counterparts and we looked at things that might be inhibiting them,” she said.

“We wanted to encourage them if they wanted to hang upside down on the monkey bars or run around madly outside, so a change was needed.”

Here’s what the uniforms now look like: