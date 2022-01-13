Treat purchases and nest eggs: 28 women on the money lessons the pandemic has taught them.

We're not exactly out of the woods just yet when it comes to the pandemic, but my goodness we've come a long way since the start of 2020.

Two years down the track, there's been a multitude of money lessons learnt, whether it be to do with saving, investing, emergency funds, fun purchases and more.

Recently, Mamamia conducted a money survey, where we asked Australian women all about their finances.

We asked how much they have in savings, how much they spend, what money advice they actually follow, and much more.

And this week, we're unpacking one of the questions that had the most varied responses.

How has the pandemic changed your stance with money?

1. "It changed my stance completely. After I lost half of my salary in 2020 because of COVID-related job cuts, I realised how unhealthy it was to tie my income and job to my self-worth. I felt defeated and not at all valued, it really shook my confidence."

2. "I'm spending a lot less than I used to pre-pandemic. I feel less stressed about my finances and less likely to overspend when I'm out with friends. I know my limit with spending."

3. "Because we were inside so much during the various lockdowns, I was able to save a bit more than I used to. I put those savings towards reducing my debt and I'm still working on that. I also now want to set aside money for an emergency fund account with approximately three months' worth of my income. I've learnt just how quickly things can change, so having a backup plan is important to me."

4. "Now that I'm back at work, I'm extra conscious of how much I spend on lunch and coffee during the week. I've started taking a peanut butter sandwich to the office, and it has saved me quite a bit. But I won't be giving up any yummy coffee orders!"

