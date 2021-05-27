“Our media room is a bit like a den,” Carlene says.

“It gets next to no natural light and doesn’t have good airflow. We have two kids, Paddy (12) and Stella (10), and a dog, so I love the idea that I can control the temperature and purify the air at the same time, because otherwise it feels stale.”

Carlene advises that when deciding on the right product for a particular space in your home, it’s important to consider zoning.

“You don’t want to have a small room with a massive air conditioner that’s got way more output than you need. That’s going to impact electricity bills and it’s going to look unattractive in the room.”

In their Tallebudgera home renovation, Michael and Carlene had the Panasonic Premium Reverse Cycle R32 Wall Split System (Z Series) installed, which is available from $1,299 RRP.

She says the key is to only use what you need.

“In the past, we had a separate air purification system that sat on the ground and took up space.

“With the Panasonic system you can streamline it and have just one appliance mounted on the wall. It’s that all-in-one solution that keeps the space clutter-free. It’s less intrusive.

“We’ve actually had a group of 12 to 13-year-old boys having a slumber party in that space. If you’ve ever experienced 13-year-old boys, you will know it gets stinky and grubby... and when you walk in the room, you want to run away,” Carlene laughs.

“It was nice to be able to rely on the air purification function to keep things fresh.”

The advantages of nanoe™X technology.

Each winter we tend to keep windows and doors shut, which amplifies the health risks associated with poor airflow in our homes.

Panasonic Air Conditioners offer an all-in-one solution to keep warm and stay healthy while spending more time indoors.

“They operate with nanoe™X technology, which inhibits common pollutants in the air like dust mites and allergens. I get hay fever so that’s important to me,” Carlene explains.

nanoe™X technology also inhibits a variety of pollen, pet dander (all the things that shed from your furbabies), and hazardous substances while simultaneously deodorising the air and hydrating your skin... say what? An air conditioner that counts towards giving you a dewy complexion... what more could you ask for?