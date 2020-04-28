Thousands went to Panama seeking "paradise on Earth". Within days, they were stuck in hell.

On February 29, on the remote north coast of Panama, like-minded festival-goers excitedly set up camp for an 18-day experience in “paradise on earth”.

‘Tribal Gathering’ isn’t just about music (although there’s lots of that), it’s also about plant medicine ceremonies, cultural learning, and the preserving of ancient tradition. Geoparadise – who run the whole thing – actually fly out different indigenous tribes and shamans to share their knowledge with attendees.

But this year’s festival quickly went from paradise to hell, with coronavirus fears locking the entire event into quarantine, stranding people for more than a month.

2,300 people from all around the world made the trek to the remote concert site on a Caribbean beach in late February.

But as the festival began to wind up, it started to become clear that many would be left stranded. On March 12, the country announced a national emergency as COVID-19 reached its shores, and they were told that anyone who had been in the country less than 14 days would be required to quarantine.

As a result, between 400 and 500 foreigners were locked down in the area by the Panama government.