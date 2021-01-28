Pamela Anderson just got married in a Bridgerton dress and gumboots, and more in Celeb in 5.

The film is directed by Pablo Larraín and will follow the Princess of Wales across one particular weekend, when she decided that her marriage to Prince Charles was no longer working.

Unfortunately, social media users were quick to criticise Stewart when it was announced she would play the princess, in June last year.

But Larraín defended the casting decision, telling Deadline that "Kristen is one of the great actors around today".

"To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her," he explained.

"The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it's very beautiful to see. I think she's going to do something stunning and intriguing."

And based on the first photo, it looks like fans have nothing to worry about.

5. "I looked at the photo and I just cried." The childhood picture that brought Sam Frost to tears.

Warning: This post deals with depression and might be triggering for some readers.

"You are going to be ok."

Those are the words Sam Frost would tell her younger self.

In a candid Instagram post, the former Bachelorette has opened up about the depression she experienced growing up and how "awful" that period of her life was.

Sharing a photo of herself smiling with braces, the 31-year-old explained, "My sister sent me this photo today... immediately I replied 'SO gross! I look disgusting!!! What a depressing period in my life'."

"Then I stopped... I went back into our family chat. I looked at the photo for a long time... looked at my face. My eyes. And I just cried. I remember how awful this period in my life was."

The Home and Away star went on to say that she was "extremely depressed for a very long time".

"My life had been full of incredibly difficult challenges... I couldn’t handle it anymore and I felt like my life wasn’t worth sticking around for. But somehow, I got through it. I found the light when darkness was the only thing I could see, feel and breathe."

Frost took the opportunity to give her younger self some very important advice.

"If I could go back in time, I’d tell younger me... I know it doesn’t feel like it right now, but you are going to be ok. You are going to have the most beautiful life. Your pain will go away, I promise."

"And future you, will be SO PROUD that you never gave up... you somehow found strength. You found the light. More importantly you found yourself."