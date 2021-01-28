celebrity

Pamela Anderson just got married in a Bridgerton dress and gumboots, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Pamela Anderson just got married in a Bridgerton wedding dress and gumboots. Yup. 

Baywatch star, Pamela Harris has married her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, just a year after the pair fell in love in lockdown, and the wedding was just about as gorgeous as you'd imagine. 

They married on the grounds of her home in Vancouver Island on Christmas Eve in an intimate ceremony. Pamela chatted with Daily Mail all about the ceremony.

"This one year together has felt like seven – like dog years," Anderson said.

"I'm exactly where I need to be - in the arms of a man who truly loves me."

Image: Instagram / @naturaleclectic 

Image: Instagram / @naturaleclectic 

Image: Instagram / @naturaleclectic 

Under her dress, Anderson wore olive green, knee-high gumboots to brave the mud.

2. Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin just bought a home together, and good lord it’s massive. 

Dakota Johnson and Coldplay singer, Chris Martin, have just bought their first home together in Malibu, and well, take a look:

Image: realtor.com It truly is a dream.

According to the New York Post, they bagged the property for $12.5 million, which features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Oh, and there's also a two-story guest house, game room, home theatre, pool and spa. Of course. 

Image: realtor.com 

Image: realtor.com 

Image: realtor.com 

Image: realtor.com 

Now that's a celebrity couple with fancy taste. 

3. The new Thor movie is currently filming in Centennial Park, so grab your dog and run there to spot Chris Hemsworth STAT.

STOP EVERYHTING. 

The upcoming Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder, is currently filming right here in Sydney's Centennial Park. So if you've ever dreamed of *accidently* bumping into Chris Hemsworth, now's your chance.

Earlier today, the Daily Mail published photos of the park, which has undergone quite the transformation to become a makeshift movie set.

Hemsworth also recently shared photos from the shoot on Instagram, which began with a Welcome to Country ceremony. 

"A beautiful start to our shoot today with a Welcome to Country ceremony from the Gamay dancers of the Gadigal and Bidiagal Nation and performance and karakia by Maori dancers from Te Aranganui," he captioned the post.

Production for the film is based at Sydney’s Fox Studios, meaning a bunch of other celebs have also made their way down under, including Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Christian Bale and Matt Damon, who arrived in Sydney earlier this month.

"I’m so excited that my family and I will be able to call Australia home for the next few months," Damon said in a statement at the time.

"Australian film crews are world renowned for their professionalism and are a joy to work with so the 14 days of quarantine will be well worth it."

4. The first pics of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana are here, and we’re seeing double.

We finally have our first look at Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in the upcoming film Spencer. And the resemblance is scarily similar. 

In the photo, the Twilight actress is seen looking out the window while wearing a replica of Diana's red coat and black hat. 

You can see for yourself here.

The film is directed by Pablo Larraín and will follow the Princess of Wales across one particular weekend, when she decided that her marriage to Prince Charles was no longer working.

Unfortunately, social media users were quick to criticise Stewart when it was announced she would play the princess, in June last year. 

But Larraín defended the casting decision, telling Deadline that "Kristen is one of the great actors around today". 

"To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her," he explained. 

"The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it's very beautiful to see. I think she's going to do something stunning and intriguing." 

And based on the first photo, it looks like fans have nothing to worry about. 

5. "I looked at the photo and I just cried." The childhood picture that brought Sam Frost to tears. 

Warning: This post deals with depression and might be triggering for some readers.

"You are going to be ok." 

Those are the words Sam Frost would tell her younger self. 

In a candid Instagram post, the former Bachelorette has opened up about the depression she experienced growing up and how "awful" that period of her life was.   

Sharing a photo of herself smiling with braces, the 31-year-old explained, "My sister sent me this photo today... immediately I replied 'SO gross! I look disgusting!!! What a depressing period in my life'."

"Then I stopped... I went back into our family chat. I looked at the photo for a long time... looked at my face. My eyes. And I just cried. I remember how awful this period in my life was."

The Home and Away star went on to say that she was "extremely depressed for a very long time".

"My life had been full of incredibly difficult challenges... I couldn’t handle it anymore and I felt like my life wasn’t worth sticking around for. But somehow, I got through it. I found the light when darkness was the only thing I could see, feel  and breathe."

Frost took the opportunity to give her younger self some very important advice. 

"If I could go back in time, I’d tell younger me... I know it doesn’t feel like it right now, but you are going to be ok. You are going to have the most beautiful life. Your pain will go away, I promise."

"And future you, will be SO PROUD that you never gave up... you somehow found strength. You found the light. More importantly you found yourself."

Read the full story here.

Feature Image: Instagram / @naturaleclectic

