Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Erm, Pamela Anderson hinted she maybe once dated Vladmir Putin.

Ah. Well, then.

Pamela Anderson has hinted (joked?) to an audience on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories – set to air in the UK tomorrow night – that she had some sort of relationship/liaison/friendship with Vladimir Putin.

Anderson told Morgon she first came into contact with the Russian leader in 2009, when she lobbied to ban seal hunting and imported fur products. Then, she said he invited her to his presidential inauguration in 2012 as his ‘special guest’.

So were they…dating?

“No … no, but he wanted me to actually come to his inauguration and give him flowers. I was going to give him flowers on his inauguration.

“No, I did not do that. But there has been some … obviously we have been in the same place together ­sometimes.”

Then it got a little more confusing: “It’s starting to feel surreal to me too. Am I lying? Am I telling the truth? I don’t know.”

And then, well, she dodged rumours of a romantic relationship with Putin by simply stating she has “a great relationship with Russia, yes”.

Alrighty.

2. Married at First Sight’s Dean and Tracey really want us to know they’re together. And we smell a rat.

In all the drama that is Married at First Sight and cheating and partner swapping and all, it would seem Dean and Tracey would like us to know that they're still together, please.

In images published on The Daily Mail on Saturday, the two were pictured at the beach "caressing" (their words, not ours) one another.

That's all lovely and nice and cute it's just that...well... we smell a rat.

You see, the paparazzi photos were very close. Like, uber close. Like right in their face close.