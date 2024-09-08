Hollywood told Pamela Anderson she was just a sex symbol. Her new movie proves everyone wrong.

Pamela Anderson, a name so often associated in Hollywood with the words sex and symbol, has a message for the industry in her latest film, The Last Showgirl. And we are here for every second of the Pam-aissance.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 6, where it was met with euphoric applause from the audience. So far, much of the film's praise has been focused on Anderson's acting chops, as she takes on a role unlike anything we've seen her in before.

For Anderson, the role felt like a homecoming. Like it had been destined for her.

"I am this character. I don't even know who else could've done it. This was meant for me," she told Deadline.

Watch the cast of The Last Showgirl in their interview with Deadline at TIFF. Article continues after video.



Source: YouTube/Deadline

For years and years, Anderson was sexualised in headlines surrounding her private life, while being overlooked for roles in the film and television industry. Many were quick to write her off as nothing more than a sex symbol, rather than a multifaceted human being, or a talented actress.