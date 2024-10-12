Pamela Anderson was the biggest star on Baywatch. She barely remembers the next 2 decades.

Three decades after her Baywatch debut, Pamela Anderson continues to be vulnerable about her time in the spotlight.

During an appearance at the Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland, where Anderson was honoured with the event's Golden Eye Award, the 57-year-old explained how her mental health suffered as she transitioned from screen to stage.

Watch Pamela Anderson's role of a lifetime in 'The Last Showgirl'. Post continues after video.



Video: YouTube/Deadline

"I look at it now, and it feels like I went from Baywatch to Broadway. I don't know what happened in between. It's all a big blur," the actress said.

"I am just happy to be here, in this moment, because I think I have had depression for a couple of decades."

Anderson made her Broadway debut in April 2022, playing Roxie Hart in the iconic musical, Chicago.

Her career has since experienced a revival, after the release of the 2023 Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story. She has gone on to star in a number of films, including The Last Showgirl, Rosebush Pruning, and the upcoming Naked Gun.