Palm Springs is an unmissable new romantic comedy with a dark twist.

At this stage of the movie-making game, it’s pretty hard to reinvent the wheel.

Yet somehow that’s exactly what screenwriter Andy Siara has managed to do with the quirky new comedy Palm Springs.

The movie opens in the serene setting of a Palm Springs resort where wedding day preparations are in full swing.

Sarah Wilder (How I Met Your Mother’s Cristin Milioti) the self-confessed black sheep of her family is there as the Maid of Honour to her younger and much more beloved sister Tala (Camila Mendes), leading her to lurk in the corner of the reception knocking back glasses of subpar wine.

Until the moment she's caught off guard when asked to make a wedding toast and is surprisingly saved by Nyles (Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg). The oddball plus one of another bridesmaid who seems strangely too much at ease for a formal event where he knows no one and is clad in board shorts and a mismatched shirt.

He also seems to be able to predict the events of the night before they happen.

Take a look at the trailer for Palm Springs below. Post continues after video.



Video via Amazon Prime.

Nyles knows the exact moment and location of where his sort-of-girlfriend Misty (Meredith Hagner) will cheat on him, who's hiding secrets (and drugs) and exactly how to woo the prickly Sarah by delivering a sincere if nonsensical wedding toast to get her off the hook.

After a few hours of wild dancing and heavy drinking, Sarah and Nyles are yanking each other’s clothes off in the desert when a masked man appears and shoots an arrow directly into Nyle’s back.

Nyles seems annoyed, although not overly surprised, by the sudden appearance of this deranged Robin Hood and proceeds to drag his injured body to a nearby cave filled with glistening lights, all the while begging Sarah not to follow him.