The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday March 9.

Queen, Philip not behind racist remarks.

Oprah Winfrey has said conversations about the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie were not had by the Queen and her husband Prince Philip.

In Oprah's follow-up with CBS This Morning on Monday, she revealed Prince Harry had told her it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that were part of those conversations, but he didn't tell her which family member was involved.

In the original interview, which aired on Sunday in the US, the duke and duchess of Sussex made a series of allegations against the royal family.

Meghan told the US television icon that there were "concerns and several conversations" with Prince Harry about "how dark Archie's skin might be when he was born".

Meghan Markle is opening up about baby Archie and the "concerns" that were raised about his skin color. https://t.co/NzIAQaOchX pic.twitter.com/ffFAicU4ik — People (@people) March 8, 2021

The bi-racial actress declined to say who it was that had the conversations with her husband about Archie's skin colour as it would be "very damaging" to them.

She added that she suffered with her mental health during her time as a senior royal, stating she "didn't want to be alive anymore" and claimed she sought help from a senior member of the royal family but never received it.

Charles Anson, who worked as the Queen's press secretary from 1990 to 1997, told the BBC he believed there's not "a strand of racism within the royal household at all" but added the couple's comments "need to be considered".

In response to Meghan's comments about her mental health, Anson said that there is a "medical household" within the palace structure which he remembered being "very responsive" to members of staff and members of the royal family.