From sharp headaches to leg cramps: 16 pains you should definitely not ignore.

You know when you feel a random pain in your body and you kinda just pause for a bit, let it wash over you and think... 'That was weird'? And then you continue to go about your daily business like nothing ever happened?

Same.

"It can sometimes be a bit tricky to know when you need to seek medical advice for a sneaky new pain or strange symptom, or when to just toughen up, take a Panadol or two and sleep it off," said registered nurse Madeline Calfas, founder of The Wellness Group and co-founder of GMC Cosmedical.

"The following symptoms are ones that we should always get checked though, as they can sometimes be an indication that something is not quite right."

So, in no particular order, here are 16 pains you should never ever ignore.

1. Chest pain - with or without pain down the arm.

We don't want to alarm you, but pain that spreads across the chest is generally not a good thing to have.

"It may seem quite obvious, but a sudden onset of chest pain can be an indication of a heart attack," said Calfas.

"This can often be a bit of a tricky one, as a muscular spasm of the intercostal muscles (the muscles in between your ribs) can also be a cause for chest pain, but a heavy feeling like someone is sitting on your chest is a definite reason to get medical attention, and fast."

If you experience a sharp pain behind your breastbone, with or without pain to your shoulders and down your arms, you should immediately seek the help of a medical professional.

2. Really bad heartburn.

Calfas said bad heartburn, "especially combined with nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath and pain in the neck, jaw, back or shoulders," could indicate a heart attack.

"These symptoms are particularly important in women, as this is quite often how a heart attack will present in women. Women are far less likely to experience the chest-crushing sensation and pain down the left arm that men typically experience, and as a result are far less likely to seek medical attention," she said.

3. A quick onset headache.

Headaches can mean a bunch of different things, because different kinds can have their own set of symptoms. If you're going about your day and you're suddenly struck by a sharp pain in your head, you should seek medical help.