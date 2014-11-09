NEWS: Paedophiles are importing life-like child sex dolls - and the law can do nothing.

It appears that child sex offenders have been importing life-like sex dolls that resemble 12 year old girls – and may get away with it via a legal loophole.

It seems the possession of these dolls (sold as “beautiful girl sex doll for men”) may not actually be illegal as the current definition of child abuse material does not currently include a 3D object.

A Sydney man was charged yesterday with owning a doll that was allegedly in the shape of a girl “12 to 14 years of age” that had a “removable silicon genital insert”, but his solicitor says that the law can’t touch him.

Federal Police found the doll in the man’s bed when they raided the man’s home last year. Police say that the doll was dressed in a satin nightgown and was purchased from the Australian arm of a Chinese website for $3667.

The accused man told police he played dress-ups with the doll “then put it in my bed [and used] it as a hug pillow when I sleep”.