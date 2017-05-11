You're probably making these packing mistakes. Here's how to fix them.

Whether you’re travelling for business or pleasure, you’ll always need to deal with the sometimes-daunting task of packing your suitcase.

Before you go on your next trip, check out these tips from Skyscanner Australia on how to avoid common packing mistakes.

Not knowing your limits

There is nothing more annoying than finishing packing your suitcase, only to get to the airport to find you are over the baggage limit and will get hit with a massive charge.

The solution? Research your airline’s baggage size and weight restrictions ahead of time, and make sure to give yourself some wriggle room for souvenirs or other purchases.

Not planning ahead

There is no point packing an endless amount of bikinis or two pairs of your favourite boardies only to find you’ve planned your beachside holiday in the middle of monsoon season. Don’t assume that just because it looks like a warm destination means you shouldn’t pack some light layers; deserts can get cold at night and summer in some places can still be the wet season.

The solution? Research the average temperature and weather conditions for your destination for the time you’ll be visiting. Loads of forums online will point you in the right direction of what to wear.

Similarly, have a think about what sort of activities you will be doing once you arrive. If you’re planning on visiting cultural or religious sights, you may need to dress modestly and cover your shoulders and knees. If in doubt, pack layers.

Over-packing

It seemed like a great idea at the time to pack everything you own in your bag. But that’s going to get heavy and take up space you could be using for souvenirs and other purchases. Take a moment to consider whether you really need to bring your laptop, iPad, mobile phone and camera with you. Could your phone double up as your camera? Can you download a selected amount of movies from your laptop onto your iPad?