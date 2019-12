By ALICIA VRAJLAL Get the scoop on this week's best Aussie gossip – from new shows to hot frocks and dating shocks. I can also be found gossiping at 'I Am Starstruck'.

aussiecelebs9thmay1 Michael Klim's little girl recovering from typhoid Former Olympic swimmer Michael Klim has revealed his eight-year-old daughter Stella is recovering from a bout of typh

aussiecelebs9thmay2 Celebrity Splash belly flops It only debuted two weeks age, but the first season of reality series Celebrity Splash has already been abridged by Channel 7.

aussiecelebs9thmay3 Brynne is back Brynne Edelsten is back, and more bedazzled than ever.

aussiecelebs9thmay4 The Bachelor comes to Australia If trashy reality TV with lots of dashing men is your guilty viewing pleasure, you will be pleased to know an Australian version of The Bachelor

aussiecelebs9thmay5 Jessica Marais to play Carlotta Jessica Marais is making a comeback to the local television scene, following her Logie-award winning role on Packed To The Rafters.

aussiecelebs9thmay6 Ada shares her mothering story Home and Away star Ada Nicodemou has admitted that she hadn't known she was supposed to warm up bottled milk before giving it to babies, having f