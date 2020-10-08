'They only have two modes.' 9 things all Kelpie owners know to be true.

Kelpies.
They're fiercely loyal with an inexhaustible amount of energy and those adorable ears that stick straight up, alert and ready for action. Everyone loves them, but to own one is a whole other ball game.
My partner and I recently adopted a four-month-old Kelpie cross. She’s adorable, full of energy and has made our lives chaotic but full of love. In that time we’ve learnt a lot about what owning a Kelpie means, and to all the fellow Kelpie parents out there, I feel your joy but also your pain.
There's a lot I feel like I wasn't... warned about. So now, with a few months under my belt, here's a list of nine things Kelpie all owners know to be true.
1. You now wake up at 6am every day to go for a walk. Non-negotiable.
Lucky I’m a morning person… because early morning exercise is just part of your life now.