'They only have two modes.' 9 things all Kelpie owners know to be true.

2. They will always be the one who rounds up the other small dogs at the park.

Kelpies have a natural instinct to herd, and if you don’t live on a farm, they will find anything else they can to practice - you don’t need to teach them anything, somehow they just KNOW.

At the dog park, there’s often about 20 cavoodles/small fluffy teddy bear dogs, and you bet that your Kelpie will be there running circles around them trying to get them all in line.

3. If you live in the city, everyone will walk past and ask you, "Oh, is that a KELPIE? You poor thing, they must need so much exercise".

I don’t know if it’s because they’re not a common city dog, or if they’re just so cute people have to comment, but I guarantee you won’t be able to go for a walk without one person stopping, smiling and saying, "Oh wow, how much exercise do you need to do for your dog?"

"Oh I feel sorry for you that must be so much work!"

YES IT IS THANKS but any Kelpie owner knows they aren’t getting a lap dog… please take your fluffy teddy bear home and leave us to our exercise.

4. They do not like walking on the lead…

It’s a daily struggle. Leads and Kelpies do not mix. They want to RUN not to walk slowly beside their human at a snail's pace. There’s so much to explore and the darn lead really gets in the way.

You will spend a good part of the first two years teaching your Kelpie not to pull on the lead… but it’s worth it in the end (I hope?… we’re seven months in).

5. They only have two modes - hyperactive, and dead to the world sleeping. There is no in-between.

They go from having an inexhaustible amount of energy to passing out fast asleep. But there is no in-between. No chilled relaxing and gentle playing with a toy, or ‘hanging out’ when you have people over. It’s either full blooded running around or sleep. It’s like a weird switch they have.