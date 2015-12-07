'Overweight Haters Ltd' isn't the anomaly you might think.

By REBECCA SHAW.

You can have a lot of bad experiences catching public transport. Usually, simply having to catch public transport is one of them. But then there are the delays, the cost, the never-right temperature, the people (sort of) who cough and sneeze everywhere, manspreaders, creepy men, drunken people … the list could go on, but I will choo-choose to stop there.

I thought I had experienced almost every bad thing that could happen to you on a train until I read about the experience of Kara Florish. Kara was on the Tube in London when she was handed a card that claimed to be from “Overweight Haters Ltd” (what a profitable-sounding business). The card had the incredibly inventive word “fat” written on one side, with the other side reading:

Our organisation hates and resents fat people. We object to the enormous amount of food resources you consume while half the world starves. We disapprove of your wasting NHS (National Health Service) money to treat your selfish greed. And we do not understand why you fail to grasp that by eating less you will be better off, slimmer, happy and find a partner who is not a perverted chubby-lover, or even find a partner at all.

They then continued:

We also object that the beatiful (sic) pig is used as an insult. You are not a pig. You are a fat, ugly human.

First of all, everyone please remember to run your hateful diatribe through spell check before going to the effort to put it on a card and hand it out to people, lest you be embarrassed. Secondly, “Overweight Haters” is a terrible and forgettable name. I would have gone with something like “Large Loathers” or at least “Heavy Haters”, something with a nice alliteration to really help people remember your small business.

In reality, this card and the attitude it so ineloquently expresses are no laughing matter. As someone who is fairly confident and also ready to fight mean men on public transport at a moment’s notice, receiving that card while trapped on public transport would no doubt still embarrass me. I hate to think what it would do to someone who had lower self-confidence, or mental health issues. It could be incapacitating. It is undoubtedly dangerous. But the ugly and awful card is simply an overt fat-hating action in a world full of other kinds of subtler, constant, and just as dangerous fat-hating.

As a fat woman, I am hyper-aware about the space I am taking up in the world because of that hatred. I have learned to be constantly vigilant, and to be considerate to a fault. I have been taught, through negative responses from others, to have my body impact on other’s space as little as possible, and even more so than a non-fat person. Nowhere is this truer than on public transport. I never board a plane, train, bus, hovercraft, or a clown car (with my 12 clown friends) without thinking about it. And no matter how considerate I am, how aware I am, it doesn’t stop people judging and disliking me on sight.