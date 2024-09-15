'I tried these 3 viral overnight "sleeping hairstyles" to simplify my morning routine.'

This article was originally published on Adore Beauty.

For all of my quintessential Virgo quirks, being a "morning person" is not one of them.

I think my cat knows it too. She arrives on cue for cuddles precisely when my alarm goes off. Any motivation I have to get up and at 'em dwindles further with every hit of the snooze button.

It's her fault, really, for being so damn cute. But like most good things in life, it comes at a cost. In this case, the sacrifice of just… one… more… minute is my morning routine.

Specifically, my hair, which more often than not gets swept up into a slick-back bun because I've run out of time. Lately, though, I've been challenging myself to try different hairstyles that go beyond the default. Being on time would be a bonus, too.

Mamamia.

I'd been seeing a lot of buzz about overnight/sleeping hairstyles on my social feeds and was curious to see how they'd work on my fine hair. Most videos showcase Rapunzel-like tresses, but what about us short-haired folks?