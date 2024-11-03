'I didn't think my trauma had affected me that much. Then my mum asked me a question.'

My mother once asked me, "Aisha, why do you talk to yourself every time you walk home from school?"

I was surprised by her question. At the time, I had no idea I talked to myself. I did daydream a lot, later on discovering I was a severe maladaptive daydreamer throughout my childhood and teenage years, but I wasn't aware that I spoke to myself. I had a very rich inner world. My mind became my safe haven. It was the place that protected me from the horrors around me. No matter how much fell apart in my external world, I'd perfected the art of retreating into my inner world, convincing myself that everything was fine. But it wasn't.

The worse things got, the more elaborate my inner sanctuary became. As a child, there was so much happening in my life, my little mind didn't have the language or perception to even begin to process what was happening, so I retreated. I deleted memories that didn't serve me and built a false reality on top of my fractured one.

I went years believing that I wasn't that affected by my trauma. That despite everything, I was functioning as a rather sound human being. But every year that passed, the void started to overspill. It started to knock on the windows of my mind, urging me to confront what was behind the walls. But I couldn't. My body became the victim of my repression, constantly getting sick, out of balance for months at a time.

Despite all of this, I was someone who liked to do introspective work. I journalled a lot and tried my best to understand my feelings, and these things gave me a false sense of healing. I read back through my old journal entries and couldn't believe how deluded I was. The words staring back at me were proof of how I used to think. It was surface level, never digging beneath the surface. A reflection of my repression. I was the ultimate unreliable narrator.