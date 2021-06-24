OPINION: A Coalition MP thinks childcare is "outsourced parenting". But it saved my life.

Only weeks after the Government swore they had turned a corner on their reprehensible treatment of women, exposed by the brave story of Brittany Higgins, the conversations in the Coalition party room this week feel like a scene plucked out of the show Mad Men.

On Tuesday, members of the Coalition debated whether subsidies should be granted for women wishing to re-enter the workforce after giving birth.

Specifically, the discussion revolved around a $1.7 billion childcare package recently announced, that would enable women to better afford childcare.

Considering we are only just out of a pandemic-driven recession, one would think higher participation in the Australian workforce by including women and keeping childcare workers employed would be a positive way to stimulate our economy.

Not to mention, it could also provide women with that mysterious thing we always seem to be asking for - choice.

Yet, against all voices of reason, what was debated was not the economic effects of this stimulus package, but how it goes against the personal beliefs of these MPs.

Specifically, one male MP stated that working women were “outsourcing parenting”.

By using these words, riddled in stigma and archaic values, it was as if women seeking to re-enter the workforce and attain financial independence were neglecting their children, while their male counterparts were exempt from this judgement entirely.

A female Liberal MP, Hollie Hughes, responded to this by saying, “Thank you, boys, for telling us how to best raise our children.”

“Not all of us want to sit at home with our three-month-old watching Bluey”.