Nicole Adolphe is a stylist and fashion editor. These are her 9 favourite outfit hacks.

Have you ever had an outfit in mind that should work on paper, but once you put it on, it falls a little... flat?

The pieces go together, yes, but they're missing those final touches - possibly another layer, or some banger accessories - to pull it all together.

Nicole Adolphe is a content creator, former magazine fashion editor and the Head of Style at The Iconic. And her job is to literally take an outfit from looking good to looking great (among other things).

Watch: Nicole Adolphe styled me in one skirt, five different ways.



Video via Mamamia.

Sounds like the coolest gig ever, right? And because we're nosy, we asked Nicole for all the tricks of a professional stylist - including her top recommendations to shop - so we too can level up our looks.

Here are the nine genius tips she shared.

1. The half-tuck.

While oversized clothes are very much in, they can sometimes swamp you and hide your shape. There's a hack to combat that, if you want to.

"Whether you're wearing an oversized boxy shirt, knit jumper, sweat top or baggy t-shirt, a half tuck on one side of your jeans is a great way to show off your waist, whilst giving you more shape in the top," Nicole told Mamamia.

"For the sleeve cuff of an oversized shirt, rather than just pushing the sleeves up, undo the buttons, roll up how you wish and put an elastic band under the fabric to help keep the sleeve up."

Nicole's top oversized shirt pick: Blanca Benny Shirt, $229.

Image: The Iconic.