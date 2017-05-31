How not to scare your kids off healthy living.

One of the biggest concerns parents have is the amount of time their kids spend in front of screens playing games, watching YouTube or texting friends. But our digital world means that a variety of entertainment is only a button press away and that can be pretty enticing for kids (and parents).

The good news is that you don’t have to spend heaps of cash on elaborate outings to reduce your children’s screentime. Getting them away from the TV, tablet, laptop and phone is easier than you think. Here are some ideas to keep your family happy and active this weekend.

1. Ditch the car.

Heading to a local café or playground? Try and avoid driving and take the kids for a walk, scoot, skate or cycle instead. We are lucky enough to live within walking distance of a local village which means if it’s not raining heavily, our kids get their helmets out and the car stays parked. On the way, we visit the sports oval and the kids have a run around with our dog, Wilbur. We also often stop at the local skate park where the kids practice scooting, skating or riding at high speed while I hold my breath and get the Band-Aids ready.

2. Go on an adventure.

Our favourite thing to do as a family is head somewhere for an outdoor adventure. Whether it’s going for a bushwalk, playing Frisbee on the beach or doing some wildlife spotting, my kids absolutely love to get their gumboots or runners on and discover new places to explore. Last Saturday, we packed some snacks and headed to a mountain range where we discovered some stunning look outs and renamed some insects (antworms?). When we got home the kids were too exhausted to nag me for the remote and even managed a Sunday sleep-in – score!