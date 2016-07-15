How to write the perfect out-of-office email.

There are so email rules we are expected to follow but none are more important than this one. It’s to do with the out-of-office automated email message you choose.

Apparently it can make or break your career.

The sad reality is that even when we do take a few days off work or maybe a week or two for a proper holiday, we are still expected to be contactable in some way, shape or form.

Even if it is through an automated message letting work associates know exactly when we will be back and who to contact in our absence.

A quick, “I am currently out of the office”, just doesn’t suffice.

I chucked a sickie so I could…Article continues after this video.

Dan Schawbel, author of Promote Yourself and Me 2.0 told the New York Post there are certain expectations to consider when it comes to out-of-office email responses.

There are four types of ways to approach the out-of-office email situation:

Don’t leave one.

This is just rude, according to Peggy Duncan, author of Conquer e-mail Overload With Better Habits, Etiquette and Outlook.

It’s also just bad business when you think about it. If you take a few days or even weeks off from work and don’t provide contact details for a work contact, that can mean missed opportunities that can advance your career.

Leave one saying “still available”.

It’s not much of a break if you are reading emails the entire time, says Dan Schawbel. However some of us don’t have the luxury of dropping of the face of the earth for a proper holiday, particularly those working contract positions or running small businesses.

However Schawbel says specify how often you are going to check your emails to establish expectations. Say once a day if you mean once a day.